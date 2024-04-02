Transfection... Stupid and dangerous. Criminally Negligent. #VaxxCrimes

🚨 Your life and the lives of your family may depend on your basic understanding of what is being discussed in this short clip.

We all know that the covid 'vaccine' was NOT a vaccine in the traditional sense of the word. In fact they redefined the nomenclature so that the RNA vaxx could receive Emergency Use Authorisation. They were in point of fact "Transfections".

Transfection is defined as:

"Transfection is a modern and powerful method used to insert foreign nucleic acids into eukaryotic cells. The ability to modify host cells’ genetic content enables the broad application of this process in studying normal cellular processes, disease molecular mechanism and gene therapeutic effect."

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067914/

They knew that the transfections would be harmful but they boxed right on and they continue to mislead us on the dangers, pushing this criminal methodology into flu jabs and more.

Biologist JJ Couey has an interesting take on this. While technical, this is worth watching so that you have a basic understanding and are aware of its risks.

