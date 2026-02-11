HoneyBees' Winter Cleansing Flight | Warm Day Means Time to Clean House!

I don't know about you but when the weather warms up, the first thing I think to do is pull all the dead bodies of my family out of the house... Ok, not really, but if I were a honeybee, I would. They've been cooped up all winter, and the unfortunate fact of bee life is that they lose a lot of numbers over winter. When the weather is cold, the dead bees just have to stay at the bottom of the hive. But the first warm day we've had all winter has these girls doing what we all like to do when our house gets out of order: CLEAN! What's more the bees take this time to do a cleansing flight aka "potty break" and stretch their wings! Almost 50-degree temps with the sun shining here in SW Ohio have these girls excited and taking advantage of the weather to get some work done! Don't feel bad for these girls, they LOVE to do this work!