AI and Human Consciousness, an interview with Alex Jones

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Conversations about AI, human consciousness, simulation theory, and predictive technologies continue to spark debate across science, technology, and philosophy. From questions surrounding memory and perception to the future of advanced AI systems, many are exploring how emerging technologies could reshape society and human interaction. The latest interview dives into theories surrounding AI development, digital simulations, emotional intelligence, and the possible future relationship between humans and machines. Watch the full interview to hear the full discussion and explore the broader implications being debated today.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureTech #Innovation #Technology #AI
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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