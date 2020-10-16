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Prove All Things Program 19 - Constitutional Crises & Deep State Caught
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44 views • October 16, 2020
My 1st duty as sheriff to deal with the tyranny of W.Va. Governor's executive orders. Also, CIA whistleblower names Obama, Hillary, and others responsible for the execution of Seal Team Six.
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