The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Victory Over Lust!

If we all were to be honest, we can admit that we can lust after just about anything. Sex, money, power, fame, acceptance, and more. The problem with lust is that it is never satisfied until it destroys you and everyone around you.

The solution is found in the word Warriors Of Light. Enjoy today's show and I pray it helps you navigate to a final solution to any lust the enemy may throw at you. Peace, enjoy, and Let's Rock!

