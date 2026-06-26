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FIGHTING WORDS AND THE FACE ACT | 6-26-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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Show #2694


Show Notes:


LAN House to House event:

Communion verses:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%206%3A32-40&version=KJV


https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV


Charismatic Day of Infamy video: https://youtu.be/0d4UHoZiDDo?is=2NRT6jLbSpQNE-rL

2020 CNN Article on Tony Spell: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/23/us/pastor-court-mask-coronavirus-trnd

Professor Toto breakdown: https://www.youtube.com/live/mhoKtOotL0I

Fighting Words: https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/fighting_words

FACE Act:  https://www.dailysignal.com/2026/01/20/fact-check-does-face-act-protect-churches-keith-ellison-says-no/


Minnesota Anti Ice church disruption: https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=minneapolis+church+disruption&mid=3F095D213B721BF3D45E3F095D213B721BF3D45E&churl=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_vFLohxs5PkAxlk7Y6jEtw&FORM=VIRE



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

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Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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