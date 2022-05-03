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Values
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42 views • May 03, 2022
We usually don't think about what purpose laws have. In fact, they are means to an end. That end is "values". Every society has different values. One society may value free speech, for instance. Another might value security over free speech. Another might have "the family unit" as a value (as the Saudi Constitution mentions), while yet another might value personal liberties (as the U.S. Bill of Rights does). Whoever sets the values in a society has tremendous invisible power. Because the laws will follow whatever the values are. In the past, the church used to set the values. After the 17th Century, the nation-states set those values. In the 21st Century, the media is being allowed to set the values. Is this wise?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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