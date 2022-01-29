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How to create change...and gnomes - DIY Gnome Tutorial {Creation Process Revealed}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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12 views • January 29, 2022
Every week, I'm guiding my Holistic Healing Circle through the creation process to deeply understand what it takes to create the change you desire in your life...and then guiding you through a creative process. This week I share what it really takes to create the change you desire, followed by a step-by-step demo for making a gnome ornament. The supplies you need are listed below, and you can find more support at bit.ly/holisticsupport and even get your own gnome and other mindful gifts at bit.ly/shopholistic

Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 8 minute mark for tutorial only)
-Scissors
-Ruler
-Pencil
-Yarn (at least 2 colors, cotton or acrylic both work)
-Empty TP or PT roll
-Acorn or bead (for nose)
-Tacky glue
-Cotton or poly filler (for hat stuffing)
Keywords
creationentrepreneurchange your lifecreative processgnomeshow to changework life balanceholistic restorationquick tipsbusiness successconscious entrepreneurreduce overwhelmcreating changewhy people changeunderstanding the creation processwhat it takes to create changehow to make a gnomegnome ornamentgnome decorationdiy gnomehow to create changewhen do people changecreation tipshow to change your lifegnome tutorial
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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