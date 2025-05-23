Moscow’s draft memorandum for a Russia–Ukraine peace deal is nearly ready and will be handed to Kiev — Lavrov

2nd round of talks?

‘There are many fantasies about when the next round will happen, but we don't have any specific ideas’ — Lavrov

Adding a synopsis of what Lavrov said today:

Russia advances Ukraine settlement plans, will send proposals to Kiev

Moscow is working on a memorandum for the Ukrainian settlement, currently at an advanced stage, and will send its proposals to Kiev regardless, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, we are for negotiations. Yes, there will be a second round of talks. They have confirmed this, which is already a positive development," Lavrov said at a conference titled "Historical South Russian lands, national identity, and self-determination of peoples".

Key points from Lavrov:

🔸The date for the next Russia-Ukraine negotiation round has not been set and is still being determined.

🔸The Vatican as a venue for talks on Ukraine is somewhat awkward — Orthodox countries will be discussing issues on Catholic ground.

🔸Zelensky’s legitimacy will be a decisive factor when signing settlement documents.

🔸Ukraine assumed US support would be eternal, but Trump’s position is “this is not his war.”

🔸The Trump administration engages with Russia based on national interests, but US positions have shifted before.

🔸Unlike Europeans, the US openly talks about the need to discuss Ukraine’s territorial issues.

🔸Russia has always emphasized readiness for peace talks aimed at eliminating the root causes of the conflict.