Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Strike the Root: Consolidation
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
319 Subscribers
7 views
Published 15 hours ago

If we truly want to build a real “land of the free,” it’s essential to understand the source of our problems. Using the wisdom and warnings of leading founders and old revolutionaries - we can point to consolidation, or centralization of power.


Path to Liberty: July 31, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmentdecentralize

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket