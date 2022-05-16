Neil Oliver Monologue on WHO Pandemic Treaty

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"In a matter of days, the World Health Assembly will meet in Geneva for a vote on the treaty. The target date for final ratification is in May of 2024, but by then the power grab will have long been completed. Amendments written into the proposed treaty by the re-enamored Biden Administration will see 194 nations seek sovereignty over national healthcare decisions to the WHO."