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STINK! Documentary: Toxic Chemicals In Consumer Products Go Unchecked
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45 views • November 12, 2019
In a powerful documentary, Jon Whelan reveals shocking information— proving that dangerous chemical fragrance is being added to everyday products. Sometimes this fragrance is used to entice purchases, and other times it is used as camouflage. Good smelling toxic chemicals are used to cover up foul-smelling ones— increasing the product’s overall toxicity
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/stink-documentary-toxic-chemicals-in-consumer-products-go-unchecked
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/stink-documentary-toxic-chemicals-in-consumer-products-go-unchecked
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