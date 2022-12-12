Sleeping in the litter tray. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8744

Home late from visiting my wife, JK Lippenmeyer, in Royal Perth Hospital, I
let Cadbury inside, fed her, and she promptly settled onto the king single
mattress in the lounge. I don’t want to have to wash the cover again so soon
after she dirtied it last time, so when she alighted to have a top up snack of
kibble, I up-ended the mattress. This miffed her apparently, and she went to
the back part of the house. Hours later, when I went to see where she had
settled, I found her asleep in the litter tray. Strange behaviour methinks, and
I wonder is senility a contributing factor?
