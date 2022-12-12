Sleeping in the litter tray. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8744

Home late from visiting my wife, JK Lippenmeyer, in Royal Perth Hospital, I let Cadbury inside, fed her, and she promptly settled onto the king single mattress in the lounge. I don’t want to have to wash the cover again so soon after she dirtied it last time, so when she alighted to have a top up snack of kibble, I up-ended the mattress. This miffed her apparently, and she went to the back part of the house. Hours later, when I went to see where she had settled, I found her asleep in the litter tray. Strange behaviour methinks, and I wonder is senility a contributing factor?

