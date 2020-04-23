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04/22/20 #ScamDemic: S.Korea-Shincheonji “Cult”, H1B Visas, Gov. Hogan #TheTruthAboutVaccines
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167 views • April 23, 2020
You Are Free TV
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4/22: The DNA bio-we_pon is being exposed and defeated. The DS Governors, Mayors and UN Agents are showing themselves. America is fighting back against the Lockdown and the Satanic cabal infrastructure is being dismantled...
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
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Please watch this excellent video on G_ates new B_ast crypto patent:
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https://marylandreporter.com/2020/04/...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/26/asia/s...
George Webb on the spread of Cee Vee by Shincheonji (New Heaven and Earth) doomsday cult and "patient 31":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3UB0...
https://nypost.com/2020/01/29/joe-bid...
https://workpermit.com/news/us-h1b-vi...
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/04/1...
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86.7K subscribers
4/22: The DNA bio-we_pon is being exposed and defeated. The DS Governors, Mayors and UN Agents are showing themselves. America is fighting back against the Lockdown and the Satanic cabal infrastructure is being dismantled...
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
PLEASE!! sub to YAFTV on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
https://www.10millionmarch.com/about
Please go to the link below to sign the signature form to get Shiva on the ballot to defeat Warren!
https://shiva4senate.com/
https://www.wehaverights.com
https://www.cantcloseamerica.com
https://meterpreter.org/microsofts-cr...
Please watch this excellent video on G_ates new B_ast crypto patent:
https://www.newswars.com/666-the-mark...
https://marylandreporter.com/2020/04/...
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/26/asia/s...
George Webb on the spread of Cee Vee by Shincheonji (New Heaven and Earth) doomsday cult and "patient 31":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3UB0...
https://nypost.com/2020/01/29/joe-bid...
https://workpermit.com/news/us-h1b-vi...
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/04/1...
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please support the 6pm Prayer Wave, every day, wherever you are on the planet to end the War of Globalist Aggression and Free Humanity!!
Please watch YAFTV TETROGEN interview to learn more about healing metabolic syndrome, a co-factor in see-vee:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
For 20% discount on tetrogen and to become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
paypal: [email protected]
YOU ARE FREE!!
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