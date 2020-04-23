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04/22/20 #ScamDemic: S.Korea-Shincheonji “Cult”, H1B Visas, Gov. Hogan #TheTruthAboutVaccines
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You Are Free TV
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167 views • April 23, 2020
You Are Free TV
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4/22: The DNA bio-we_pon is being exposed and defeated. The DS Governors, Mayors and UN Agents are showing themselves. America is fighting back against the Lockdown and the Satanic cabal infrastructure is being dismantled...


https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.

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