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American Farmers Selling out to...Listen to this!
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Sep 1, 2022 Subscribe to OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: http://bit.ly/2nrYf24 Be part of the TEAM and get a T shirt https://www.bonfire.com/store/officia... Come to the https://www.homesteadinglifeconferenc... and learn from experts in their field and of course see us =) **************************************************************** Now these are Affiliate programs and we get a kick back and in most cases we negotiated a savings for YOU! So when you use the link and coupon code below EVERYBODY WINS! CLYDES GARDEN PLANNER COUPON CODE "OFF GRID" https://www.clydesvegetableplantingch... MASON TOPS FERMENTING KIT *SPECIAL DEAL!! http://www.masontops.com/offgrid ALL AMERICAN SUN OVEN *SPECIAL DEAL!! http://bit.ly/2FlBYf4dougandstacycoupon Hud-Son Forestry Equipment sawmills / firewood processors *Coupon Code “OFFGRID” https://www.hud-son.com/dougandstacy/ Redmond Real Salt *SPECIAL DEAL! https://shop.redmond.life/?afmc=OFFGRID *REMEMBER ~ IF YOU USE A LINK THAT HAS A COUPON CODE MAKE SURE TO USE IT FOR YOUR PURCHASE WE ONLY GET CREDIT IF YOU USE THE LINKS ABOVE AND WE THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR SUPPORTING OUR WORK =) * REMEMBER THE LINKS ABOVE COST YOU NO ADDITIONAL MONEY TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL AND MOST OF THE LINKS ACTUALLY SAVE YOU MONEY =) ********LET'S GET SOCIAL******** Follow Doug & Stacy: Facebook: https://facebook.com/OFF-GRID-with-DO... Instagram: https://instagram.com/offgridwithdoug... Twitter: https://twitter.com/2_off_the_grid Join our Facebook group "Homestead Homies" : https://facebook.com/groups/167053089... Watch more OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: Recent Uploads: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Popular Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Foraging and Fermenting: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Off Grid Homestead Remedies: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Email: [email protected] About OFF GRID with DOUG and Stacy In 2010 we decided to sell everything and build a log cabin on 11 acres. We have lived in the log cabin for a decade now with no solar power or wind power plus zero public utilities. We live like the pioneers except in the 21st century. We post videos on social media to encourage people to return to the land and make a living with your family. We teach folks: *Off grid living *Rain water catchment *Cooking with wood *Food growing *Cooking from scratch *Raised bed gardening *Food harvesting *fermenting the harvest *food preservation *Holistic Remedies like Grandma made *How to make money and live this life *storing food in a root cellar *DIY Build projects *Animal Husbandry *Raising Chickens, Guinea, Turkeys and Ducks All of our videos are made to empower you to break free and LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE!Show less

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