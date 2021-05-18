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Human Nature, Dallas Willard, Divine Conspiracy (Vol 2.3)
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0 view • May 18, 2021
This is a portion of a lecture Dallas Willard gave on his book The Divine Conspiracy. A lecture that takes a deep dive into the relevance of God in every aspect of the human existence.
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