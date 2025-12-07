200-to-1: China-US yawning Ship Fleet gap

200-to-1: China-US yawning fleet gap

Navy analysts calculate China can provide more than 200 ships for every one ship the US can produce, says the 2025 Reagan National Defense Forum survey.

To tackle this lopsided shortfall, the US needs new shipyards, massive capital investment, and a serious rethink of its entire approach, says Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

💬 “We could add a lot more money or put whatever number you want in the budget for purposes of a particular ship. But that doesn't mean the Pentagon is going to get delivery of a ship anytime soon,” he acknowledges.