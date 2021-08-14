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8/14/2021 -- ALERT - M7.2 Earthquake strikes Haiti Caribbean -- MAJOR UNREST 5th M7.0 in two weeks
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240 views • August 14, 2021
This is what we call "go time". This is major movement. These earthquakes are all related, and tied to the deep events taking place this past week. This now makes 5 different M7.0+ earthquakes in about 2 weeks time, two of which are M8.1 to M8.2.
Don't be scared, be prepared.
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Don't be scared, be prepared.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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