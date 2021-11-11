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Our Lawless Government Exposed By Doctor Robert Malone
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357 views • November 11, 2021
Dr Malone exposes government corruption and the globalists admit they tricked you into getting the Jab.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr Robert Malone Interview
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-robert-malone-this-is-the-largest-experiment-performed-on-human-beings-in-the-history-of-the-world/
Globalists admit they tricked you into getting the Jab
https://americasvoice.news/video/Mfmr4t7iijFnbl4/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr Robert Malone Interview
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-robert-malone-this-is-the-largest-experiment-performed-on-human-beings-in-the-history-of-the-world/
Globalists admit they tricked you into getting the Jab
https://americasvoice.news/video/Mfmr4t7iijFnbl4/
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