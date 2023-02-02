Russia Recruits Americans as the United States is Destroyed From Within

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Russian mercenary group recruits US patriots to ‘defeat evil before it’s too late for everyone’
Mirrored - https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=63da96c6f246b125edf726e6
Greg Reese