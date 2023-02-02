Russia Recruits Americans as the United States is Destroyed From Within

Russian mercenary group recruits US patriots to ‘defeat evil before it’s too late for everyone’
Mirrored - https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=63da96c6f246b125edf726e6
Greg Reese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.