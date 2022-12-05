Footage of the aftermath of shelling of the Church of the Nativity in Donetsk by Ukrainian satanist militants.
Mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin published photos of the Church of the Nativity of Christ, seriously damaged as a result of night shooting by terrorists from the Armed Forces of Ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.