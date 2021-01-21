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The Light of the Son
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24 views • January 21, 2021
I would normally upload this on my Bitchute news and information channel, but after 3 days of not being able to complete the uploading process, I decided to load it here and link it to Bitchute.
Cover credit to Music Meets Heaven YT channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1fFkPtOojQ&;feature=youtu.be
“O send out thy light and thy truth; let them lead me; let them bring me to thy holy hill and to thy tabernacles.” - King David (Psalm 43:3)
Begley Global Martial Law Warning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FuTFeNxYOM
Secret Covenant vid: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FoKj9YufEpv6/
Marshall Report: https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/12/25/president-trump-the-storm-is-upon-us-final-episode-take-5/
Be prepared flyer: https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:05cdf92c-c593-4542-87dd-eb7fcc70583d
Surviving the Storm - J Leland Earls Prophesy: https://youtu.be/TJnAAEFvJWo
Toby Mac - See The Light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1fFkPtOojQ&;feature=youtu.be
“For the creation was subjected to frustration, not by its own choice, but by the will of the One who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God.” (Romans 8:20-21)
Cover credit to Music Meets Heaven YT channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1fFkPtOojQ&;feature=youtu.be
“O send out thy light and thy truth; let them lead me; let them bring me to thy holy hill and to thy tabernacles.” - King David (Psalm 43:3)
Begley Global Martial Law Warning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FuTFeNxYOM
Secret Covenant vid: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FoKj9YufEpv6/
Marshall Report: https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/12/25/president-trump-the-storm-is-upon-us-final-episode-take-5/
Be prepared flyer: https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:05cdf92c-c593-4542-87dd-eb7fcc70583d
Surviving the Storm - J Leland Earls Prophesy: https://youtu.be/TJnAAEFvJWo
Toby Mac - See The Light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1fFkPtOojQ&;feature=youtu.be
“For the creation was subjected to frustration, not by its own choice, but by the will of the One who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God.” (Romans 8:20-21)
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