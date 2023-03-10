THIS is the Mother of All Lies & They’re DESPERATE to Keep It Hidden From You

What if the very foundation of the modern medical industrial complex is built upon a lie so big, that it would undo their entire system if the public found out? Joining me today is Dr. Tom Cowan, an author exposing a deceitful medical agenda that's been over 100 years in the making.

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