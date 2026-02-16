RT News - February 16 2026 9AM GMT

February 16, 2026

rt.com





Non-stop weapons and endless cash for Ukraine - that's the way to ensure peace in our time according to the Danish PM at the just-wrapped Munich Security Conference. Anti-NATO protests are seen at the just-wrapped forum. Israel turns up the pressure on the West Bank - reopening land registration to non-Arabs in an effort to expand control over the region. The African Union takes a stand against West Jerusalem's unilateral recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland - just one of the continent's big issues discussed at the AU's 39th summit.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515