🔍 Exploring Quantum Reality 🌌
Surviving Hard Times
Published a day ago

Unraveling Science's Hidden Secrets with Dr. Wolfgang Smith, a mathematician, physicist, philosopher of science, and metaphysician 📖🌌

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3P8ujmH

He Said When physicist Nick Weber claimed that science has lost touch with reality, I delved into his book "Quantum Reality."
This led to my own investigation and the creation of "The Quantum Enigma." 📚🔬

Chapter One, "Rediscovering the Corporal World," challenges the notion of perception.

Join us in unraveling the true nature of our tangible surroundings. 🌿🍎

Keywords
quantum physicsmetaphysicquantum enigma

