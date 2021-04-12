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From Canada: More from H. Biden's laptop and Obama's true identity revealed (& more) [09.04.2021]
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200 views • April 12, 2021
Note: Old news about Hunter Biden's laptop, Obama's true identity and Michelle Obama is a man...
We all just wait for Q and Qanon to make their move.
Q and Qanon is probally also a Psyop on a Psyop on a Psyop on a Psyop...
And George Carlin was right, posted a few of his 'speaks' to...
And all people here in Denmark also all wear facemask...
"Everything ever taught to us since birth has all been a lie.
See what's on Hunter's laptop and find out who Barack Obama really is."
JustGemini
"Until everyone refuses to mask, they will try to enforce it. “Those who know the least, comply the best”
#BIDENLAPTOP #HUNTERBIDEN #OBAMALIES
First published at 18:33 UTC on April 9th, 2021.
wil paranormal
34396 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHEugnR9DkzP/
We all just wait for Q and Qanon to make their move.
Q and Qanon is probally also a Psyop on a Psyop on a Psyop on a Psyop...
And George Carlin was right, posted a few of his 'speaks' to...
And all people here in Denmark also all wear facemask...
"Everything ever taught to us since birth has all been a lie.
See what's on Hunter's laptop and find out who Barack Obama really is."
JustGemini
"Until everyone refuses to mask, they will try to enforce it. “Those who know the least, comply the best”
#BIDENLAPTOP #HUNTERBIDEN #OBAMALIES
First published at 18:33 UTC on April 9th, 2021.
wil paranormal
34396 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHEugnR9DkzP/
Keywords
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