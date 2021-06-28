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Bioethics on Health and Novel Human Genetic Technologies - A Detailed Conversation with Francçoise Baylis
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10 views • June 28, 2021
What are the ethical limits of human genetic engineering? While there may never be a firm answer to this question, it is critically important to contemplate possible limitations. Listen in to learn:
The differences between genetic selection and genetic design.
The technologies that fall on either side of the divide between selection and design.
How biases shape our perception of which traits are desirable and which traits are not.
Francçoise Baylis, University Research Professor and author of Altered Inheritance, joins the podcast to discuss the bioethics of human genetic engineering. The focus is on heritable human genome editing where it is anticipated that genetic modifications will be passed on to future generations. This prospect raises a number of challenging ethical questions likely to become increasingly important over time.
Visit https://francoisebaylis.ca for more information.
The differences between genetic selection and genetic design.
The technologies that fall on either side of the divide between selection and design.
How biases shape our perception of which traits are desirable and which traits are not.
Francçoise Baylis, University Research Professor and author of Altered Inheritance, joins the podcast to discuss the bioethics of human genetic engineering. The focus is on heritable human genome editing where it is anticipated that genetic modifications will be passed on to future generations. This prospect raises a number of challenging ethical questions likely to become increasingly important over time.
Visit https://francoisebaylis.ca for more information.
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