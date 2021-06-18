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2020 JUL 18 Officers Message to Cops Trampling Americans Rights; (Following Orders is Dog that Don't Hunt).ia
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70 views • June 18, 2021
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: Port of Seattle police Officer Greg Anderson posted the video 2020 May 5th; Greg was called the 6th the first call was“WOW Greg what a Video we agree with you”. 6 Hours later Greg asked to pull the Video; Greg respectfully declined, eventually itwas revealed the pressure was coming from the Governor of Seattle Washington DC. Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) A Gov-ernor; we know what the Governor holds none of the constitutions values. FULL STORYHERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/09/16/2020-jul-18-officers-message-to-cops-trampling-americans-rights-following-or-ders-is-dog-that-dont-hunt/
: Port of Seattle police Officer Greg Anderson posted the video 2020 May 5th; Greg was called the 6th the first call was“WOW Greg what a Video we agree with you”. 6 Hours later Greg asked to pull the Video; Greg respectfully declined, eventually itwas revealed the pressure was coming from the Governor of Seattle Washington DC. Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) A Gov-ernor; we know what the Governor holds none of the constitutions values. FULL STORYHERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/09/16/2020-jul-18-officers-message-to-cops-trampling-americans-rights-following-or-ders-is-dog-that-dont-hunt/
Keywords
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