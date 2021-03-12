Sidney Powell Explosive Interview, Retaking American Freedom, On DefendFlorida Site. SHARE NOW

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Sidney Powell has not given up, she has dug in, and is doing some powerful things that affect every area of American life. She is pushing a move to make the recall of corrupt politicians efforts in every state 100% legal and doable.
FOLLOWING ARE THE SITES FROM THE VIDEO DISCSSION:
https://www.sidneypowell.com/
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
https://defendflorida.org/