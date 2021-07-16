Arizona Audit Team Escorted from Building after Explosive Hearing Confirming Thousands of Fraudulent Votes — Applause Breaks Out!

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The Arizona Audit Team was escorted from the Senate Audit Hearing on Thursday following their testimony.
The team has received several threats from disgruntled leftists since the start of the historic audit process.
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Senate President Karen Fann allowed them to leave the room first before the meeting was adjourned.
These men are heroes.