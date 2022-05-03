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Silent War Ep. 6205: Catastrophic Rate of Sick & Dead Babies in Pregnancy. Tax the Unvaxxed?
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5878 views • May 03, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Dept. of Defense Study Shows Pregnant Female Soldiers Are Experiencing “Absolutely Catastrophic Rate of Abnormalities and Fetal Problems”.
New Jan. 6 Bodycam Videos Show DC Police Officer Assaulting Unconscious Protester.
Dr. Li-Meng Yan Says China Released COVID-19 Intentionally – “THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT”.
TIME Magazine Correspondent Labels Freedom of Speech a “White Male Obsession”.
AIPAC Shuns Republican Voters – Endorses Radical Trump-Hater Liz Cheney.
Pennsylvania High School Teacher Suspended For Hosting Drag Show without Parental Consent.
New COVID Bill Fines Parents For Unvaxxed Kids And Doubles Income Taxes.
North Carolina Parents Protest Elementary School’s ‘After School Satan Club’.
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Dept. of Defense Study Shows Pregnant Female Soldiers Are Experiencing “Absolutely Catastrophic Rate of Abnormalities and Fetal Problems”.
New Jan. 6 Bodycam Videos Show DC Police Officer Assaulting Unconscious Protester.
Dr. Li-Meng Yan Says China Released COVID-19 Intentionally – “THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT”.
TIME Magazine Correspondent Labels Freedom of Speech a “White Male Obsession”.
AIPAC Shuns Republican Voters – Endorses Radical Trump-Hater Liz Cheney.
Pennsylvania High School Teacher Suspended For Hosting Drag Show without Parental Consent.
New COVID Bill Fines Parents For Unvaxxed Kids And Doubles Income Taxes.
North Carolina Parents Protest Elementary School’s ‘After School Satan Club’.
If you wish to support our work by donating Bitcoin:
BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxT
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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