Jim WILLIE. We are in the CRACK UP BOOOM. Nov 2023
Published 14 hours ago

Crack-Up-Boom means Rising Dollar, Rising Inflation, Rising Unemployment, Rising Stock Market. All at the same time.

US Treasury bonds/bills REJECTED for international trade at ports and trucking.

Union strikes started as cover narrative.

FULL SHOW: Patriot Underground Interview Jim Willie, Nov 8 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/11XowQRS7LFN/



