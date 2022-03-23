Malaysian KKMM Deputy Minister Calls the State To Legalize Crypto and NFTs

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03/21/2022 Harian Metro, Malaysia reported: Deputy Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin has urged Malaysia’s regulators to legalize certain use cases of cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFT). Zahidi proposed not just legalizing certain cryptocurrency transactions in Malaysia but rather adopting cryptocurrency as legal tender.