Proof the Earth is Flat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the video I said the year was 2001 but that is incorrect. I took this video this year (2022). Year wouldn’t matter, it’s been doing the same thing since Adam & Eve.
if you know someone in Asia or Australia just give them a call when you see the moon during the day. Say hey can you see the moon right now? Oh you can.!. Wow have I been brainwashed!!! So the earth is actually flat after all. Satan deceives the WHOLE… world, remember? What things does the whole world believe?