Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Proof the Earth is Flat
403 views
channel image
SoldierForLordJesusChrist
Published 19 days ago |

In the video I said the year was 2001 but that is incorrect. I took this video this year (2022). Year wouldn’t matter, it’s been doing the same thing since Adam & Eve.

if you know someone in Asia or Australia just give them a call when you see the moon during the day. Say hey can you see the moon right now? Oh you can.!. Wow have I been brainwashed!!! So the earth is actually flat after all. Satan deceives the WHOLE… world, remember? What things does the whole world believe? 

Keywords
universeamericagodheavenhelljesusrussiaspaceearthstarschinamoonsunaustraliagalaxy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket