How to Get Rid of Large Pores and Oily Skin Naturally l Large pores Remedy. Home Remedies for Large Pores.



Large pores on face can make your skin look unhealthy and dull. It can also lead to various complications like blackheads and acne.

In today's video we will discuss about some easy and natural home remedies to minimize the appearance of open pores.



1. Lemon and Cucumber juice:

The acidic properties of lemon juice helps to get rid of large pores. Cucumber juice also works as a great toner and helps close open pores.



2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar tightens the skin, balances the pH level and removes the large pores.



3. Tomato Mask:

Another remedy to shrink pores is tomato mask. Apply tomato mask to get rid large pores.



4. Fuller’s Earth:

Fuller's earth is also a effective remedy to get rid of pores on face. Apply fuller's earth mix with rose water on face for 10 to 15 minutes. Then rinse off.



5. Ice:

Ice is an easy and effective home remedy to tighten the skin and shrinks pores. simply rub ice on your pores 15 to 20 seconds.