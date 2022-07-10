Biden’s BuildBackBetter: 72% Of Restaurant Owners Fear They’ll Go Out Of Business

Steve Cortes on Biden’s Crushing Inflation Effects: Reported by Boston Globe, a survey by Alignable of thousands of small businesses in the USA, startling numbers were revealed:



72% Of Restaurant Owners Fear They’ll Go Out Of Business

51% of small businesses state they will be closing business in the next 6 months

35% of small business owners could not make their rent in June 2022

60% small business says this current inflation has a worse impact than COVID lock downs

Steve Bannon War Room

