Biden’s BuildBackBetter: 72% Of Restaurant Owners Fear They’ll Go Out Of Business

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Steve Cortes on Biden’s Crushing Inflation Effects: Reported by Boston Globe, a survey by Alignable of thousands of small businesses in the USA, startling numbers were revealed:
72% Of Restaurant Owners Fear They’ll Go Out Of Business
51% of small businesses state they will be closing business in the next 6 months
35% of small business owners could not make their rent in June 2022
60% small business says this current inflation has a worse impact than COVID lock downs
Steve Bannon War Room