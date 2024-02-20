Create New Account
Ukraine to FREEZE Bank Accounts if you Refuse to be Dropped in Russian Meat Grinder: Solution?
Recharge Freedom
Totalitarians in Canada, under Justin Trudeau, set the bar by freezing the bank accounts of those who dared dissipate or donate to the freedom convoy, and today Ukraine is following suit, potentially ordering a freeze of the bank accounts of those who refuse to be conscripted and go to the front lines and attack the Russian meat grinder. As the state Caesars more power, what is the solution? #Bitcoin #frozenaccounts #ukraine #canada

