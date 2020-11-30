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Police State Britian 01
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63 views • November 30, 2020
29 Nov 2020
Here we go again. Why do the Met #TakeTheKnee to #BlackLivesMatter & soft-soap #ExtinctionRebellion – yet send in the bovver-boys to an anti-lockdown protest, or when somebody they don't like speaks at Speaker's Corner?
Here we go again. Why do the Met #TakeTheKnee to #BlackLivesMatter & soft-soap #ExtinctionRebellion – yet send in the bovver-boys to an anti-lockdown protest, or when somebody they don't like speaks at Speaker's Corner?
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