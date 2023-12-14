DR. JANE RUBY: STATEMENT BY DR. JANE RUBY: FREE SPEECH LIVES!

Dr. Jane makes a personal statement to the public on today's dismissal of the vexatious $25 million dollar lawsuit filed against her by the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots Robert Malone, in Federal District Court, Western District of Virginia. The Judge agreed with our Motion to Dismiss!! God is great!
