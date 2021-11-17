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REAL LIFE MEDICAL MURDER: HUSBAND BEING KILLED, DENIED, REQUESTED TREATMENT
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50 views • November 17, 2021
We’ve received letter after letter telling us horrifying stories of what’s going on in the nation’s hospitals. One letter was from Erin Jones, who is desperately trying to save her husband Jason, after he was placed on a ventilator, now, for more than a month. The doctors of Hugly Memorial Hospital in Texas have refused alternative treatments, and is essentially being killed by lack of care.
Dr. Jason Andrew Seiden
Phone # for Hugely Memorial Hospital in Ft Worth, TX: 817-293-1200
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Dr. Jason Andrew Seiden
Phone # for Hugely Memorial Hospital in Ft Worth, TX: 817-293-1200
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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