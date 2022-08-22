Stop Alzheimer's Now, PART 2 - Stimulate repair and growth of new brain cells. Stop Alzheimer's dead in its tracks. Bruce Fife, N.D.

"This article focuses on three major causal factors in neurological (brain inflammation) disorders: 1.) lack of healthy ketones 2.) heavy metal (aluminum) overload and 3.) possible underlying chronic GI tract infection or inflammation (SIBO), often a candida albicans overgrowth." ~ www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthAluminum.html

"Combining coconut ketones with a proper diet can stop Alzheimer's dead in its tracks and bring about substantial improvement....Can Alzheimer's be cured? The program outlined in this book is designed to provide the brain with all the nutrients necessary to quiet chronic inflammation, stop free-radical destruction, energize the brain cells, and stimulate repair and growth of new brain cells; thus allowing the brain to heal itself. With coconut ketones and a proper diet Alzheimer's can be conquered." ~ Dr. Bruce Fife, Naturopathic Physician, Certified Nutritionist. www.CoconutResearchCenter.org

"Dr. Bruce Fife, C.N., N.D., is a certified nutritionist, and naturopathic physician. He has written over 20 books. Dr. Fife is the author of 18 books including Saturated Fat May Save Your Life, Stop Autism Now - A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders, Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders, The Coconut Oil Miracle (formerly titled The Healing Miracles of Coconut Oil), and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation . He is the director of the Southern Colorado chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation."

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur, 99.9% MSM) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

WHY Detox with MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) essential? Sulfur helps the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself.

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

MSM "....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/

* BRIGHTEON sources supplements through ChiefOrganics.com "....vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com. 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.