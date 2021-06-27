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SEVERE ACOUSTIC TRAUMA NERVE DAMAGE TO EARS. BRAIN DAMAGE HEART CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM FROM MICROWAVES
Bryan Tew
Bryan Tew
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117 views • June 27, 2021
DIRECTED ENERGY TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES MICROWAVES TARGETING CEREBRAL CORTEX INTERNAL ORGANS HEART ENTRAINMENT TARGETING AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS OF ANATOMY

Bryan Tew

[email protected]

Skype 1-334-2*0-****

My name is Bryan Tew and I am an American national seeking asylum in Spain.  I am a former U.S. Department of Defense Contractor with ITT Industries and with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

I secretly recorded the American FBI

I seek asylum and humanitarian protection in Iran, Venezuela, China or Russia.

 I am being attacked with stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves.  I have been violently attacked by government informants turned into provocateurs and am severely injured.

American government contractors engaging in global campaign of violence, harassment, intimidation and deception & manipulation to discredit me using law enforcement agencies to do their dirty work in a never ending perpetual investigation against me for twenty-three (24) years with no intention of ever arresting me for anything. CIA/DIA use law enforcement to set up and entrap victims

https://youtu.be/FHQHkKisADY

I am severely injured from paralytic right shoulder injury, dislocated left shoulder, increased spinal damage, fractured ankle trauma nerve damage to ears and other internal organs and other injuries sustained from violent attacks:

I need emergency medical treatment which I have been unable to get in Spain despite repeated attempts pleading for help at hospitals and clinics.

Please let me know if you can help me.  I also have WhatsApp 

Bryan Tew
Keywords
targeted individualsorganized stalkinggas lighting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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