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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 17,2022 - English, Full Text.
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
During the day, high-precision air-based missiles destroyed 1 fuel and ammunition storage facility near Barvenkovo and Dobropolie.
Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 44 military assets of Ukraine. Among them:
▫️2 command posts and 1 locator for illumination and targeting of S-300 missile system near Avdeevka;
▫️3 missile and artillery weapons depots near Zavgorodnee and Protopopovka;
▫️23 areas of the Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration near Krasniy Liman, Novoselovka, Rubezhnoe, Ugledar, Popasnaya, Prishyb and Gusarovka.
Missile troops and artillery hit 113 assets, including 4 command posts, 4 artillery batteries, 2 fuel depots and 103 enemy strong points and areas of manpower concentration.
Russian air defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near Fedorovka and Zavody in Kharkov Region as well as 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Preobrazhenskoe, Pavlograd region.
In total, 136 aircraft, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,308 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 998 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,171 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
During the day, high-precision air-based missiles destroyed 1 fuel and ammunition storage facility near Barvenkovo and Dobropolie.
Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 44 military assets of Ukraine. Among them:
▫️2 command posts and 1 locator for illumination and targeting of S-300 missile system near Avdeevka;
▫️3 missile and artillery weapons depots near Zavgorodnee and Protopopovka;
▫️23 areas of the Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration near Krasniy Liman, Novoselovka, Rubezhnoe, Ugledar, Popasnaya, Prishyb and Gusarovka.
Missile troops and artillery hit 113 assets, including 4 command posts, 4 artillery batteries, 2 fuel depots and 103 enemy strong points and areas of manpower concentration.
Russian air defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near Fedorovka and Zavody in Kharkov Region as well as 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Preobrazhenskoe, Pavlograd region.
In total, 136 aircraft, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,308 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 998 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,171 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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