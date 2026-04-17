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Aldrich Ames: CIA mole who sold out America's spies - interview from federal prison serving life without parole
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Aldrich Ames:  The CIA mole who sold out America's spies

Aldrich Ames was head of the CIA's Soviet counterintelligence branch. His job was to protect US spies inside the USSR. Instead, he betrayed his own country and sold them out.

From 1985 to 1994 he secretly worked for the Soviet Union and Russia. 

▪️As head of the CIA's Soviet counterintelligence branch, he had almost unfiltered access to the identities of every CIA asset inside the USSR. 

📞 KGB's real bargain: America's spy network destroyed

▪️ walked into the Soviet embassy in Washington and offered his services for just $50,000. (That's how mush US security costs.) 

▪️For nearly a decade, Ames handed over the identities of more than 30 CIA asset inside the Soviet Union. As a results, over 100 covert operations were blown, with at least 10 Western agents eliminated. 

▪️Moscow effectively shut down US human intelligence inside the Soviet Union for decades. The US had no idea what the Soviet leadership was planning, no warning of their military movements, and no way to verify arms control treaties.

💰 US national security compromised

▪️Ames simply walked classified documents out of CIA headquarters in plastic bags, including details of US listening devices connected to Moscow's space facility and new state-of-the-art technology capable of counting Soviet missile nuclear warheads. 

▪️He handed these secrets to KGB handlers in face-to-face meetings or left them at "dead drops" marked by chalk on mailboxes.

▪️Ames was paid roughly $2.5 million in total. He didn't hide it, buying a $540,000 house paid in cash, a Jaguar, lavish renovations. 

▪️While the US intelligence sniffed cocaine (say hi to CIA-drug story from 1980s) , it never asked, how a man earning never more than $70,000 a year, afforded a luxurious lifestyle.

▪️Aldrich was arrested only in 1994, when America's entire human intelligence operation against its main Cold War enemy had been annihilated from within. 

▪️Ames showed no remorse, only regret at getting caught. He remains in federal prison serving life without parole.

(🤭The KGB didn't even need to hack the CIA, they could just buy it.)


@geopolitics_prime

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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