LIFE HAS GOT TO GET BETTER



Angry children make war in dark alleys in New York City

Parents sit at home and talk about how bad things are

Salvation Army bands are singin’

Jesus will save your soul

The church bell is broken up in the steeple



But I think life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

Oh yeah yeah

Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah



A young woman is screaming in terror

While the raper walks off clean

Leaves her crying helpless in her bleeding shame

Old man is layin’ dead on the sidewalk

He drank his last breath of life away

Still no one has the time to notice him



But I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse

I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse

Oh yeah yeah

Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah



Brooklyn baby is born at four A.M.

On a rat infested Christmas Eve

Mother’s hands are the only hands

To touch the child

Lays him on a bed of old New York Times

Together they cry the night away

But he may grow up to be

our Messiah someday



Cause I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

Oh yeah yeah

Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah



Life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

I think that Life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse

I think that life has got to get better

Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse