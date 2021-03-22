BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Life Has Got To Get Better"
Phillip Jarrell
Phillip Jarrell
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 22, 2021
LIFE HAS GOT TO GET BETTER

Angry children make war in dark alleys in New York City
Parents sit at home and talk about how bad things are
Salvation Army bands are singin’
Jesus will save your soul
The church bell is broken up in the steeple

But I think life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah

A young woman is screaming in terror
While the raper walks off clean
Leaves her crying helpless in her bleeding shame
Old man is layin’ dead on the sidewalk
He drank his last breath of life away
Still no one has the time to notice him

But I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah

Brooklyn baby is born at four A.M.
On a rat infested Christmas Eve
Mother’s hands are the only hands
To touch the child
Lays him on a bed of old New York Times
Together they cry the night away
But he may grow up to be
our Messiah someday

Cause I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah

Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Keywords
politicsprotestworldspiritualitymusicreggaevisionary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy