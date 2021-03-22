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"Life Has Got To Get Better"
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10 views • March 22, 2021
LIFE HAS GOT TO GET BETTER
Angry children make war in dark alleys in New York City
Parents sit at home and talk about how bad things are
Salvation Army bands are singin’
Jesus will save your soul
The church bell is broken up in the steeple
But I think life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
A young woman is screaming in terror
While the raper walks off clean
Leaves her crying helpless in her bleeding shame
Old man is layin’ dead on the sidewalk
He drank his last breath of life away
Still no one has the time to notice him
But I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
Brooklyn baby is born at four A.M.
On a rat infested Christmas Eve
Mother’s hands are the only hands
To touch the child
Lays him on a bed of old New York Times
Together they cry the night away
But he may grow up to be
our Messiah someday
Cause I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Angry children make war in dark alleys in New York City
Parents sit at home and talk about how bad things are
Salvation Army bands are singin’
Jesus will save your soul
The church bell is broken up in the steeple
But I think life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
A young woman is screaming in terror
While the raper walks off clean
Leaves her crying helpless in her bleeding shame
Old man is layin’ dead on the sidewalk
He drank his last breath of life away
Still no one has the time to notice him
But I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord, it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
Brooklyn baby is born at four A.M.
On a rat infested Christmas Eve
Mother’s hands are the only hands
To touch the child
Lays him on a bed of old New York Times
Together they cry the night away
But he may grow up to be
our Messiah someday
Cause I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
Oh yeah yeah
Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah
Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that Life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
I think that life has got to get better
Oh Lord it just can’t get no worse
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