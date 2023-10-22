The value of the word 'mystical'...

Can you have a reasonable conversation with someone who seriously uses terms like “spirit” and “God” ? I appreciate the metaphorical purposes behind some religious stories, however I have noticed that there is a growing movement among young conservatives away from reason and towards Christianity. This appears to me to be a reactionary movement against the woke communism on the left. Former atheists such as Mike Cernovich, James Lindsey, and even Jordan Peterson come to mind. After reading about philosophy and empiricism I find it hard to take people seriously when they use mysticism as a substitute for reason and evidence.





