Robert F Kennedy Jr on How He Would Reform the NIH & End Gain-of-Function Research

“I will sign a treaty…to get all nations to end gain-of-function research…It’s just a disaster. It’s given us no benefits. It’s given us everything from Lyme Disease to COVID and many, many other diseases. RSV, which is now one of the biggest killers of children, came out of a vaccine lab.”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1674083533617340422
https://rumble.com/v2wvu6x-rfk-jr-on-how-he-would-reform-the-nih-and-end-gain-of-function-research.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.