Robert F Kennedy Jr on How He Would Reform the NIH & End Gain-of-Function Research
“I will sign a treaty…to get all nations to end gain-of-function research…It’s just a disaster. It’s given us no benefits. It’s given us everything from Lyme Disease to COVID and many, many other diseases. RSV, which is now one of the biggest killers of children, came out of a vaccine lab.”


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1674083533617340422


https://rumble.com/v2wvu6x-rfk-jr-on-how-he-would-reform-the-nih-and-end-gain-of-function-research.html


Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

