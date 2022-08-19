Pfizer Trial Shows Genocide of Babies in Documents, IRS Hires Psycho LIBTARDS

Cross Talk News





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the shocking revelation from Pfizer vaccine trial documents: the death shots caused 44% of pregnant women to miscarry! We also address the insane government plan to arm mask mandate Karens and obese disabled immigrants to raid American homes as armed IRS agents. Lastly, the team details the proof that the death of Eastern European investor Dan Rapoport in DC this week, was actually a hit conducted by the CIA, in order to coverup Biden connections to bioweapon labs in Ukraine.





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