I Turn My Back to You Babylon (USA) 3-7-26@2:15 PM

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ in which He declares He has tuned His back on the cries of most of the people in America plus He speaks of war.





Micah 3:4 Then shall they cry unto the Lord, but he will not hear them: he will even hide his face from them at that time, as they have behaved themselves ill in their doings.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesuschrist.com/

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e