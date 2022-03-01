© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seek God's Kingdom FIRST
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 01, 2022
In the most famous Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, "You can't work for
God and money. Don't worry about what you'll eat or drink. God will
provide those things for you if you work for Him and NOT money."
Do you really believe Him? Will you obey this most fundamental teaching of Jesus?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
God and money. Don't worry about what you'll eat or drink. God will
provide those things for you if you work for Him and NOT money."
Do you really believe Him? Will you obey this most fundamental teaching of Jesus?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.